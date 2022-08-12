Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

Flames from a vehicle fire on Highway 3 spread up hill. (Facebook)

UPDATE 8 a.m.

Highway 3 will be operating with single lane alternating traffic all morning long. DriveBC has scheduled their next update for 12 p.m.

The wildfire started from the car crash has grown to 25 hectares.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

Highway 3 is now open to single lane alternating traffic in both directions. Motorists should expect delays.

UPDATE: 5:30 a.m.

Flames that erupted following a vehicle incident on Highway 3, early Friday morning, have spread uphill into dry brush and tinder.

BC Wildfire is reporting a 4-hectare blaze in the area near Sumac Road, 18 km east of Keremeos and 20 km west of Osoyoos.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions and DriveBC is asking those in the area to be aware of emergency crews on scene.

UPDATE – ⚠️ #BCHwy3 – Closed in both directions due to an eastbound [EB] vehicle incident, near Sumac Road, east of #Keremeos and west of #Ossoyoos. Detour available via #BCHwy3A. ℹ️ https://t.co/B8cE779RQI pic.twitter.com/zLe9CVgJHQ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2022

Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Keremeos due to a vehicle incident.

A vehicle fire closed the road between Chopaka Road and Nighthawk Road sometime between midnight and 1 a.m., Aug. 12.

The blaze has spread to nearby brush according to witnesses on the scene.

Highway 3 is closed west of Osoyoos near Sumac Road. DriveBC is cautioning motorists to be aware of emergency crews in the area.

Flames from a vehicle fire on Highway 3 spread up hill. (Facebook)

A detour is available via Highway 3A. However, due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, Highway 3A is an area of reduced speed at 50 km/hr between Upper Bench Road and the junction with Highway 97 at Kaleden.

There is no current time of reopening for Highway 3. Check DriveBC for updates.

