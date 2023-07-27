Nanaimo RMCP seized a flare gun that had been converted to shoot 22-calibre bullets, noted a police press release. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RMCP seized a flare gun that had been converted to shoot 22-calibre bullets, noted a police press release. (Photo submitted)

Flare gun modified to shoot bullets seized in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP make arrest after pair of incidents earlier this week

Police in Nanaimo seized a flare gun modified to shoot 22-calibre bullets and arrested a man after a report of a fight downtown earlier this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Ron Arndt, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace following a pair of unrelated gun calls within the span of two hours on Monday, July 24.

Police were called to an incident in the Cavan Street area at approximately 10:30 a.m., after reports of a handgun in a vehicle with several people in it. One of the vehicle’s occupants was Arndt, who was alleged to be in possession of the modified flare gun.

The first incident occurred at 8 a.m. when police responded to a report of a large fight, also on Cavan Street, where one of the combatants was thought to have a handgun. Two individuals were arrested and an airsoft pistol was located. Ownership of that weapon could not be determined, noted the release.

Both weapons will be destroyed. Police say removal of guns from the streets ensures public safety.

“Both of these incidents were considered high risk as firearms were involved and required numerous officers to attend to and deal with safely,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Arndt is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 31.

READ ALSO: Boy who pointed replica gun arrested by Nanaimo RCMP


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Previous story
BC Ferries hopes broken ferry’s pending return addresses travel backlog
Next story
Storybook Village for children rocked by vandals again in Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

A Port Alberni Black Sheep player makes a long run with the ball deep into the Kelowna Crows’ end of a friendly game in Port Alberni on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Host Black Sheep deny Kelowna Crows victory on rugby road trip

Steve Kurath gets some air during an obstacle course at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Offroad racing action returns to Alberni Motorsports Park

Internationally-renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Aug. 5, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Renowned singer-songwriter Jordan Klassen to perform in Port Alberni

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni Golfers get in on British Open action with Partner with a Pro event