A resident heads back to his home after chatting with workers as they continue to remove snow from the streets in St. John’s on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s continues for a fifth day, leaving most businesses closed and most vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. The city has allowed grocery and convenience stores to open for limited hours to let residents restock their food supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Flights to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., as search for missing man suspended

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again

Commercial flights were set to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., this morning, as eastern Newfoundland continues to dig itself out from last week’s record-breaking blizzard.

Today is the sixth day the provincial capital has been under a state of emergency after a storm dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on the city.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again, and Premier Dwight Ball said Tuesday there have been hundreds of calls for assistance from vulnerable residents.

Grocery stores were permitted to open Tuesday, with the City of St. John’s advising people to stock up for at least 48 more hours.

It’s also given taxi companies the green light to begin commercial operations, though personal vehicles are still ordered to stay off the road.

RCMP announced Tuesday evening that the search for Joshua Wall, a 26-year-old man who’s been missing since Friday, has been suspended.

Spokeswoman Glenda Power said in a statement that despite “exhaustive efforts,” Wall — who was last seen leaving his home for a friend’s house at the height of the storm on Friday — has not been found.

“Bay Roberts RCMP continue to urge residents in the area to check their properties, including backyards, sheds, barns and other outbuildings, as well as vehicles, in the event Joshua sought shelter there,” Power said.

READ MORE: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

New year brings new business to central Island community

Shipyard upgrade on Port Alberni’s waterfront means MV Frances Barkley retrofit happens at home

Canadian Maritime Engineering expands equipment to accept larger vessels

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni department heads asked to justify costs

Faulty firefighter breathing gear, ballooning Uptown costs, train marketing all questioned

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split home-and-home with Grizzlies

Bulldogs break four-game losing streak

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Advocates call hospital parking fees a ‘shakedown’ after learning most Island tickets are waived

Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals among the most ticketed on the Island

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Most Read