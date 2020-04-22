Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Wildwood neighbours Cheryl Michalchuk and Marion Bremner social distance while getting to know each other better in the face of spring flooding. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flood warnings have been issued for a wide area of central British Columbia and the River Forecast Centre warns river levels will continue to rise through Wednesday.

Warnings now cover the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions, including rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and Cache Creek.

The warnings were issued Monday for the Nazko and West Road rivers west of Quesnel.

The River Forecast Centre says recent warm temperatures have increased the rate of snowmelt, but because the ground is still frozen much of the water is running overland, increasing the flood risk.

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate.

Village Coun. Wendy Coomber says Cache Creek has been rising rapidly since Saturday and it’s expected to peak Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Flooding situation continues to evolve in 150 Mile area

She says COVID-19 has made the evacuations complicated by limiting accommodations and access to food.

Chris Keam, communications manager for the Cariboo Regional District, says they’ve had reports of high water levels on properties around Nazko, 150 Mile House and the 70 Mile area.

The forecast centre says several of the waterways covered by the flood warnings are flowing at rates seen only every 20 years. (The Canadian Press, CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

COVID-19’s ‘collateral damage’ will be our mental health

Numerous programs exist to help Alberni Valley residents

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

Port Alberni RCMP adapt to the world of COVID-19

RCMP upping online presence with Facebook page for communication

ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

Rollin Art Centre is closed, but new Facebook page is open

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Snowbirds liftoff virtually with online airshow

The team isn’t coming to the Comox Valley this year, but you can catch them online.

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

UPDATE: Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

B.C. air ambulance targeted by laser over Vancouver Island: Transport Canada

The 1995 Sikorsky helicopter was on its final approach when the pilot observed the green laser

Most Read