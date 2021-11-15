Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Merritt residents asked not to use water, evacuation order issued due to flooding

Evacuation order issued for all of Colletteville and the wastewater treatment plant has failed

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

Residents of Merritt are asked not to use water until further notice.

The wastewater treatment plant in Merritt has failed, due to flooding from the Coldwater River.

Flushing a toilet or running a faucet will result in it backing up into the home.

During a Monday morning press confernce, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, stated that the entire City of Merritt could be placed on an evacuation order.

_______

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt.

An initial order issued by the city in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 15, was for residences along the river’s 200 year flood plain, South of Nicola Avenue. Affected residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

An updated order released at just before 7 a.m. specified the evacuation was for all of Colletteville.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose,” reads the latest order. “Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk.

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

The city warned all Colletteville residents were required to evacuate, and that the order was being enforced by the RCMP.

Evacuees were asked to proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Limited group accommodations were available at the city’s Civic Centre, with the city working to bring in additional cots.

