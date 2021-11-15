Heavy rainfall is causing flooding and mudslides across Vancouver Island and B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rainfall is causing flooding and mudslides across Vancouver Island and B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Sooke, Salt Spring Island

Rainfall warning in effect for majority Vancouver Island

Heavy rainfall has caused a mudslide on Salt Spring Island and highway flooding in Sooke Monday morning.

North End Road on Salt Spring Island is closed between residential addresses 1254 and 1281 due to a mudslide reported by Emcon highway services at 6 a.m. Nov. 15.

In Greater Victoria, flooding on Sooke Road between Gillespie and Impala roads has made the section of highway impassable for smaller vehicles, also according to Emcon.

The incidents come as the majority of Vancouver Island waits out rainfall and wind warnings.

In Greater Victoria, Environment Canada says 100 to 180 millimeters of rain is expected by noon Monday. The region is also experiencing west winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and pooling on roads and that high winds can break tree limbs and cause power outages.

Rain is expected to ease after noon Monday, while wind will lessen by the evening.

READ ALSO: Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

READ ALSO: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC FloodfloodingMetchosinSalt Spring IslandSevere weatherSooke

Previous story
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday
Next story
UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

Just Posted

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

Gill Elementary School is located on Beaver Creek Road in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
‘For sale’ sign will be going up on old Gill School in Port Alberni

Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for B.C. Girl Guides, speaks at a large rally in Nanaimo in May 2019, which Alberni Valley News editor Susan Quinn also attended as a Guide leader. Isinger works as a campaign manager for a B.C. Liberal leadership candidate. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Verbal assault on campaign manager brings up bad memories for editor

Water flows high in the Englishman River under the orange bridge in Parksville. (PQB News file photo)
Massive rainfall sees flood watch issued for the Englishman River area near Parksville