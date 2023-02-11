Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

Trudeau announced on Twitter that it had been taken down by an American fighter jet

This photo made Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013, shows a Canadian F-18 over western Alaska as it tracks a hijacked airplane in a simulation. The North American Aerospace Defence Command says it has positively identified an object that is currently flying at high altitude over Northern Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Thiessen

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that an object flying at high-altitude over the Yukon was shot down on his orders on Saturday, even as military officials remained mum on what the object was or where it came from.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command first confirmed the object’s presence over northern Canada in a statement late Saturday afternoon, saying military aircraft had been scrambled to intercept it.

A short time later, Trudeau announced on Twitter that it had been taken down by an American fighter jet.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” he wrote. “(NORAD) shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

Trudeau added that he had been in touch with U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Canadian Armed Forces was in the process of recovering and analyzing the wreckage. Defence Minister Anita Anand released a similar set of tweets.

In a statement first announcing the object’s presence over northern Canada, NORAD spokesman Maj. Olivier Gallant said that while the military had identified what it was, it would not reveal any details.

“We cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time,” he said.

The exact location of the object was also unclear, though Nav Canada issued an advisory in the afternoon for non-military flights to avoid coming within 100 kilometres of the Mayo Airport.

Mayo is located about 400 kilometres north of the territorial capital of Whitehorse and 230 kilometres east of Dawson City.

The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks, but the first whose presence has been revealed while it was flying over Canada.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon had re-entered the U.S. after flying over Alaska and parts of western Canada two weeks ago before it was publicly identified on Feb. 1. The balloon was shot down off the coast of North Carolina on Feb. 5.

The federal Liberal government has come under fire from opposition parties and others for not providing more information about the Chinese balloon’s time over Canada.

Members of the House of Commons’ defence committee voted Friday to hold hearings on the issue, which includes plans to hear from Anand and military officials.

A second object was shot down after flying into Alaskan airspace on Friday. U.S. officials have not provided any details on what it was, except to say that it was different than the Chinese balloon.

The object was downed because it reportedly posed a threat to the safety of civilian flights rather than due to any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance.

But the twin incidents in such close succession reflect heightened concerns over China’s surveillance program and public pressure on Biden to take a tough stand against it.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press