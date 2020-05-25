These two varieties of iChoc vegan bars contain improperly labelled milk. (Canada Food Inspection Agency)

Food inspection agency says variety of vegan chocolate bars contains milk

The agency says the allergen alert was prompted by consumer complaints

The Canada Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning that a brand of vegan chocolate bars actually contains milk.

The agency put out the allergen alert late Sunday, saying that two varieties of iChoc vegan bars contain improperly labelled milk.

It says the affected bars are the White Vanilla Vegan bar and the Classic Vegan Bar.

The bars are advertised as being made with “rice drink” and note in the nutrition information that they may contain “trace amounts” of milk.

But the CFIA says that anyone with an allergy to milk should not consume the bars, because it could be dangerous to their health.

The agency says the allergen alert was prompted by consumer complaints and has not caused any known illnesses.

The Canadian Press

Vegan and Vegetarian

