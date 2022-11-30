Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney resigns legislature seat

Twitter post says he is concerned democracy veering from debate to polarization

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has resigned as a member of the legislature.

In a signed letter posted on Kenney’s verified Twitter account, he says the resignation is effective immediately.

He says it has been a privilege to have represented the constituency of Calgary Lougheed since 2017.

Kenney, also a former federal cabinet minister, says that after 25 years of elected life he hopes to continue contributing to democracy.

He says he is concerned that democracy is veering from debate towards polarization.

Kenney announced in May that he was quitting as leader of the governing United Conservative Party following a leadership review, and he was replaced by Premier Danielle Smith.

RELATED: ‘Ottawa is not our ruler’: Alberta government introduces sovereignty bill

AlbertaJason Kenney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media
Next story
Traffic mayhem, power outages, plane off taxiway as snow hits B.C. south coast

Just Posted

Donna Forsgren, left, works on a blanket while Coastal Flow Fibre Studio owner Michelle Frost talks about a project on her rigid heddle loom in the front room at Coastal Flow’s historic home on Elizabeth Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Flow builds creative community in Port Alberni

Representatives from Pacific Western Transportation, ATU Local 1747 and 93.3 The PEAK gather for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Volunteers ‘stuff the bus’ with community donations in Port Alberni

Pat Buckna is a writer, songwriter and composer from Powell River. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Songwriter shares his story at live reading event in Port Alberni

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island