David Roger Revell has engaged in legal battles over his deportation since 2016. (File)

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

An ex-Hells Angels associate formerly based in Kelowna has had his deportation from Canada deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Roger Revell is a United Kingdom ex-pat who moved to Kelowna at age 10 in 1974. He remains a British citizen but has never applied for Canadian citizenship.

In 2016, he was ordered to be deported after being convicted of assault in a domestic violence case, which led to a review of his permanent residence status. Revell also has a prior conviction for cocaine trafficking which stems from an RCMP investigation in 2008 into the East End Chapter of the Hells Angels.

Several times, Revell attempted to appeal the deportation order but all were dismissed — until last week.

Revell’s flight to the U.K. was scheduled on June 23, but Federal Court Judge Michel Shore granted Revell a last-minute “deferral of removal” on June 19.

Revell’s lawyers argued the U.K. has been one of the countries most severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus and he did not have the funds to acquire a space to safely self-isolate for 14 days upon his arrival, as is mandated by the U.K. government, and he could face £1,000 fine if he doesn’t. Revell also has no family or support system overseas as he has not spent significant time in the U.K. since he was a child, according to his lawyers.

Judge Shore agreed in his decision, stating Revell would suffer “irreparable harm” if he were removed to the U.K, adding that he does not appear to be a danger to the public or a flight risk.

“It is one thing to re-establish oneself in a country the applicant does not know, it is quite another to do so when the world has been turned upside-down by COVID-19,” Shore said in his ruling. “This context would most certainly lead to grave peril for the applicant and, perhaps others in his midst, if his quarantine is not respected due to such proposed air travel and waystations where he may find himself.”

Shore ruled that Revell can stay in Canada, where he currently works in the oil industry in Provost, Alta. He will be deported once medical professionals deem it safe to do so.

READ MORE: Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHells Angels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds
Next story
Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Just Posted

Blood donor clinic returns to Port Alberni for Canada Day

Donation event scheduled for June 30 to July 2 at Italian Hall

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District seeks ‘age-friendly’ community designation

Plan would enable Alberni Valley seniors to age in place: ACRD

Sign asking for information on Vancouver Island man missing from Port Alberni goes missing

Lisa Petterson put the sign up asking for information on her father, missing for 24 years

Six people escape as fire consumes residence in Port Alberni complex

Dogwood Street unit sustains heavy damage, four families displaced after blaze

PHOTOS: Alberni grads cruise around town

Alberni District Secondary School graduates held a socially-distanced cruise

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read