Grand Forks Aquatic Centre - Credit BoundaryBC.com

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

A former lifeguard in Grand Forks was sentenced earlier this month to house arrest for possession of child pornography.

Cees Vanderniet, 59, was initially charged with one count of possession and one count of importing/distributing child porn last March, but was only convicted of the former.

He has not worked at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre since he was charged.

At the time, an official at his employer, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, said an internal investigation had revealed no evidence of such crimes occurring at the pool.

He had passed a mandatory criminal record check when he was hired in 2004, the official added, though the district still reviewed its vetting policies.

On Sept. 9, a judge sentenced Vanderniet to six months’ house arrest and two years’ probation.

He’d also been a lifeguard at the Greenwood Municipal Pool in 2015.

Previous story
‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank
Next story
Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Just Posted

Tyee Club celebrates 80 years in Port Alberni

James Clark wins Fisherman of the Year award

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs rally for the win with five goals in third period

Port Alberni team has won two games in a row at home

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombudsman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of fatal bus crash

Swedish visitors celebrate steam donkey at McLean Mill—without the steam

Volunteers celebrate 90th birthday of mill’s vintage steam donkey

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

U.S.’s largest retailer points to ‘growing’ complications in federal, state and local regulations

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Most Read