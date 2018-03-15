Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault, sexual touching a person under the age of 16, and threats to cause death and bodily harm, in court on Thursday (March 15).

Samuel Emerson, 34, was formerly a pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church. In early October, Surrey RCMP announced that he had been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 37, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The alleged assaults happened between 2015 and 2017.

The Emersons’ have been scheduled for a 12-day trial in provincial court. The trial date has not been set.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals
Next story
Ladysmith man gets no parole for 10 years in fatal RV park spear attack

Just Posted

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Port Alberni council endorses climate, food security measures

Pared-down list includes market-garden, home conversion incentives

Vancouver poet to hold workshop in Port Alberni

Poet Cynthia Sharp will host a poetry workshop open to the public at Char’s Landing

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Cumberland to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Woman caught after brandishing meat cleaver in robbery in Nanaimo

Angelina Emma Beans charged with one count of robbery, four counts of possession of stolen property

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Most Read