Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Former B.C. premier John Horgan stepping down from provincial politics

Horgan received a standing ovation Thursday afternoon in the provincial legislature

Former premier John Horgan said goodbye to provincial politics Thursday afternoon with a farewell speech that drew a lengthy standing ovation from the provincial legislature.

“I’m so fortunate to have this opportunity,” he said. “How did I get to be so lucky?”

New Democrats elected Horgan as their leader in 2014. A confidence-and-supply agreement with B.C. Greens under then-leader Andrew Weaver made Horgan B.C.’s 36th premier in summer 2017, after voters had delivered a split election verdict in the spring election of 2017.

While B.C. Liberals under then-premier Christy Clark won 43 seats, Horgan’s arrangement with Weaver and his two fellow B.C. Green MLAs allowed Horgan to head a NDP minority government. A confidence vote had defeated Clark’s caretaker government, ending 16 years of B.C. Liberal governments.

Horgan then translated his minority government into a majority government in October 2020 when New Democrats added 16 more seats. B.C. Liberals finished with 28 seats, while the B.C. Greens were left with two.

Horgan’s move triggers a byelection in his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca, where voters first elected him in 2005. He won the riding with almost 67 per cent of cast votes in 2020. While the boundaries of the riding have changed, experts consider the area ‘safe’ for New Democrats.

More to come…

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsJohn Horgan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Desperate B.C. students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals

Just Posted

Aaron Badovinac from the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a ball runner from Abbotsford during a BC Rugby Union game in Port Alberni on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Abbotsford scraped out a 28-23 victory. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Abbotsford in BC Rugby action

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
ACRD to host open house for 2023 budget discussions

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

The many pressures on B.C.’s forests and the rural and northern communities that directly depend on them are coming to a head this spring, with sawmill, pellet and pulp closures set to affect hundreds of workers in different corners of the province. Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns