Families near Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala had to evacuate their homes after the volcano erupted on Sunday.

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

A former Abbotsford woman who is based in an area of Guatemala not far from a volcano that erupted on Sunday is appealing for help for affected citizens.

Judy Bergen runs a charity called Love Guatemala, which she and her husband, Phil, began many years ago in Abbotsford after a trip there to visit one of their three children.

They felt called to respond to the needs of the Guatemalan people and, in 2010, they sold their home, discarded most of their possessions and moved to the country.

Over the years, with the help of teams from across North America, they built houses for widows, planted crops on behalf of local farmers and fed people at their local soup kitchen.

Sadly, Phil passed away in 2015 when he suffered a heart attack while serving people in the soup kitchen.

Judy has continued to live in a village called Jocotenango, which is about an hour’s drive northeast from where Volcan de Fuego erupted on Sunday, spewing ash, rocks and stones for miles around.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll had reached 60 and is expected to climb. Approximately 3,300 people have been evacuated.

Judy emailed Black Press earlier today (Monday), saying she is working with officials in Guatemala to collect clothing, food, water, shoes and more.

She said cash donations are particularly needed so that she can then purchase and deliver the needed items.

“My heart is in a lot of pain, as I know people who lived at the base of the volcano and in the village of El Rodeo (one of the hardest hit areas),” Judy said.

Visit cten.org/judybergen to make a donation.

 

Ashes cover homes and vehicles following the eruption of a volcano in Guatemala on Sunday.

Former Abbotsford resident Judy Bergen lives in Jocotenango, Guatemala (top right), not far from where Volcan de Fuego (bottom left) erupted on Sunday.

