(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Former Hupacasath chief councillor pleads guilty

Four incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020

The former chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation in Port Alberni has pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including assault and theft, dating back over the past two years.

At the Port Alberni Law Court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, Steven Patrick Tatoosh pleaded guilty to assault, trespassing, theft and possession of stolen property.

Crown Counsel Christina Proteau described four incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2020. Proteau noted that Tatoosh has a prior criminal record, but said that it is “dated and unrelated.” He has been on curfew since January of 2020.

“From what I understand, this re-entry into the criminal justice system has occurred because of some drug use that started in 2019,” said Proteau.

The first incident came about in Aug. 2019, when Tatoosh’s common law spouse reported to police that Tatoosh had “shoved and pushed her,” said Proteau. Around this time, Tatoosh also took a medical leave from council.

READ MORE: Longtime Hupacasath First Nation chief arrested

In Dec. 2019, a United Cab driver reported to RCMP that he had been assaulted. Tatoosh had been “verbally aggressive” and reportedly struck the driver in the face, although the driver did not suffer any injuries from the incident, said Proteau.

Tatoosh was also charged with trespassing after he was found in a garage on Seventh Avenue back in January 2020. At this time, he was found to be in possession of stolen property belonging to two other individuals, including a credit card, a cell phone and a set of keys.

Finally, Tatoosh was recorded on CCTV footage stealing a coffee press from the Co-op gas station on Beaver Creek Road in July 2020.

Proteau and defence lawyer Michael Munro offered a joint submission for a suspended sentence of 18 months probation.

“Crown is looking at Mr. Tatoosh as someone that does not have any related convictions,” said Proteau. “Mr. Tatoosh is someone that’s been at the courthouse over the years, but not as an accused person—he’s been here supporting members of his community. His health certainly deteriorated over the course of the past year, given his drug addiction issues. He does look much healthier than when I last saw him.”

Munro said that a combination of alcohol and opioid use started a “downward spiral” for Tatoosh, but added that Tatoosh has been sober for two and a half months and is currently accessing medical care.

Judge Alexander Wolf recommended that Tatoosh pursue a Gladue report. A Gladue report is a pre-sentence report that details the unique life circumstances of an Aboriginal person charged with a criminal offence and provides recommendations for the judge to consider in terms of sentencing.

Tatoosh agreed on Wednesday to request a Gladue report. His next court appearance will be March 31, after which his sentencing date will be set.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada reported that Tatoosh was removed from the position of chief councillor at Hupacasath First Nation on Dec. 29, 2020, after an order was signed by federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller.

The Hupacasath First Nation council is comprised of one chief and three councillors, so the vacancy did not affect council’s ability to form quorum.

Hupacasath’s next election date is April 6, 2021.

A spokesperson for Hupacasath First Nation was not able to provide comment.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions
Next story
Vancouver Island farmers facing massive insurance hikes

Just Posted

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Former Hupacasath chief councillor pleads guilty

Four incidents occurred between 2019 and 2020

The Port Alberni Wounded Warriors team, led by Dave Nesbitt, runs down Third Avenue during a practice run on Feb. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warriors team runs through Port Alberni

Official Vancouver Island relay run has been postponed due to COVID-19

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

“It’s projects like this that can show what true reconciliation is about.”

Although the official “Bike to Work” week has been cancelled, Cycle Alberni is still encouraging people to get out and start cycling. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni says get on your bikes and ride

A one-day Go By Bike event will take place Feb. 12, with prizes instead of celebration stations

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP introduces bill for volunteer firefighters, search and rescue workers

Bill would increase tax credits for volunteers

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

Ian Mackay, president of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, said realtors should be on the alert after a realtor from Duncan and more than two dozen on the mainland reported being sexually harassed by phone and text. (File photo)
Vancouver Island realtor sexually harassed on phone, texts

Island woman among dozens of realtors in B.C. being targeted by similar behaviour

Most Read