Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession in provincial court. (Thom Barker photo)

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession in provincial court. (Thom Barker photo)

Former northern B.C. mayor pleads not guilty to fentanyl possession

Telkwa’s Brad Layton remains out on bail pending yet-to-be-scheduled trial

Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl during a court appearance April 19.

Charges against Layton stemmed from a traffic stop last year (April 2021) in Smithers, during which an officer observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released. He remains out on bail, pending trial.

Layton stepped down as mayor in January after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Layton will next appear at a pre-trial conference April 26.

READ MORE: Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Use the Google,’ B.C. premier tells road-blocking logging protesters
Next story
Second B.C. case of avian influenza suspected on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr crowds the Langley net. (PHOTO COURTESY BCHL)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs return to Dawg Pound on brink of elimination

Derek Hanebury and Leslie Ann Gentile will be the featured readers at Electric Mermaid on April 27, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fiction for all ages featured at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni

(Photo from Wikimedia Commons)
Alberni Valley Transition Towns screens documentary about the human impact of fracking

Soccer players with Alberni Athletics youth soccer club enjoy a wrapup day under sunny skies, March 5, 2022. (AMY ANAKA PHOTO)
Alberni Athletics celebrate successful soccer season