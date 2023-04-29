Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Former secretary of state Clinton to join Liberal convention in Ottawa next week

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5.

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat onstage on the second day of the three-day event in Ottawa.

Clinton rose to national prominence first during the presidential terms of her husband, Bill Clinton, in the 1990s, before her launching her own political career as a senator from New York.

She was the 67th secretary of state during the first term of president Barack Obama before securing the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.

In 2021, Clinton endorsed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, calling him her friend and wishing “our progressive Canadian neighbours” the best just three days before the vote.

Trudeau will speak at the convention May 4 but is expected to miss much of the event to travel to London for the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClintonLiberals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week

Just Posted

North Island College student Genevieve Clayton hopes to bridge from practical nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a few years. (Photo courtesy North Island College)
NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals

John Mayba speaks an artist about her artwork during a meet and greet at the Grove Art Gallery on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
‘Climate Change’ art exhibit comes from the heart

A fire in the bottom floor of a two-storey home on First Avenue in Port Alberni got into the roof and caused heavy damage, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
House fire in central Island sends two to hospital

Annabelle Price and Bryn Walter Parker perform a barani ballout in Level 3 trampoline synchro competition at the provincial championships March 31-April 2 in Surrey, B.C. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PAGA athletes reach new heights at B.C. gymnastics championships