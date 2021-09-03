Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Fortin’s lawyers fight bid to toss his lawsuit over removal from vaccine post

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign.

In a newly filed Federal Court submission, they say the government’s motion to toss out his case has no merit.

The Department of National Defence announced in a terse statement on May 14 that Fortin was stepping down from his position at the Public Health Agency of Canada, which he had held since November.

Military police referred his case to the Quebec prosecutor’s office five days later.

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable, lacked procedural fairness and involved Liberal government interference in the military chain of command.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

RELATED: Investigation into military officer overseeing vaccines referred to Quebec prosecutor

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Lake Cowichan riverside business says rowdy tubers deterring customers
Next story
Motorcyclist injured in crash after allegedly fleeing from police south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fire at Port Alberni’s paper mill quickly extinguished

In this photo, circa 1946, several large fish hang under a Port Alberni Tyee Club sign, labelled with their weights. The Tyee Club was formed in the 1930s by a group of businessmen who loved to fish and wanted to promote fishing in the Alberni Inlet. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN14100 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tyee Club has long history in Port Alberni

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8