Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Foul play not suspected in case of missing B.C. newlyweds: RCMP

Police, family, friends concerned for young couple’s well-being

Surrey RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of a young Surrey couple. However, Mounties would like to speak to the pair to confirm their well-being.

In a news release issued Tuesday (Nov. 2), morning, RCMP requested the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears). The newlyweds were last seen at a residence on the 14500-block of 67A Avenue around 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.

“The investigation is still ongoing. What I can say, based on what we’ve collected so far, we don’t believe foul play or criminality is a factor in this. It does appear that the couple left on their own accord,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“However, based on the fact that it is out of character, we do still have concerns for their well-being, so that’s why we’re trying to locate them to be able to confirm their well-being.”

Munn said police are receiving and actively following up on tips from the public. Officers are also in contact with the family.

“If we have other information that we feel would assist us with locating them, we will release that. But it’s pretty early in the investigation and we just need the opportunity to follow up on tips.”

According to wedding planning website The Knot, Janaye, who works at Southpoint Children’s Centre in South Surrey, is scheduled to get married to Matthew on Nov. 6.

However, according to a Facebook post by Janaye made Sept. 17, the couple eloped in September, six months after meeting on the online dating app Bumble.

“We are very happy and excited to continue our journey in this next step and have appreciated all the love, support, encouragement, wisdom and counsel along the way and we are both so very grateful to God for how he has brought us together,” Janaye wrote.

A South Surrey mother who takes her child to Southpoint Children’s Centre contacted Black Press Media and expressed concern for the missing woman.

“She was MIA Monday and today for work,” the mother wrote Tuesday. “We’re very close with her… she wouldn’t abandon those kids.”


