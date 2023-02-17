Four candidates declared for Cherry Creek byelection

First vote was too close to count; two new candidates throw in hats for March 11

The four candidates for the Cherry Creek byelection. Clockwise from top left: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

A byelection for the Cherry Creek area in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is officially underway.

The byelection was declared on Feb. 13, 2023. Four candidates will be running for the director of the Cherry Creek electoral area: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

In the 2022 general election, Sparrow won the race against his opponent DeLuca by only four votes. But a review of the voting book following the election showed that some voter registration forms were not filled in correctly, which could affect the results of the close race.

Chief Election Officer Wendy Thomson said more safeguards will be in place during this byelection to ensure that people are voting in the correct area.

“The main one is increased training for poll clerks,” said Thomson.

The byelection will take place on Saturday, March 11. There will also be early voting opportunities on Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 8. Mail-in ballots can be requested online; to be counted, mail ballots must be received by the chief election officer no later than 8 p.m. on March 11. All in-person voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cherry Creek Hall (3720 Moore Road).

More information about the candidates will be included in the March 1 edition of the Alberni Valley News.

For more information about the byelection, visit the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca/2023byelection.



