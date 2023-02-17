The four candidates for the Cherry Creek byelection. Clockwise from top left: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The four candidates for the Cherry Creek byelection. Clockwise from top left: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Four candidates declared for Cherry Creek byelection

First vote was too close to count; two new candidates throw in hats for March 11

A byelection for the Cherry Creek area in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is officially underway.

The byelection was declared on Feb. 13, 2023. Four candidates will be running for the director of the Cherry Creek electoral area: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge.

In the 2022 general election, Sparrow won the race against his opponent DeLuca by only four votes. But a review of the voting book following the election showed that some voter registration forms were not filled in correctly, which could affect the results of the close race.

Chief Election Officer Wendy Thomson said more safeguards will be in place during this byelection to ensure that people are voting in the correct area.

“The main one is increased training for poll clerks,” said Thomson.

The byelection will take place on Saturday, March 11. There will also be early voting opportunities on Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 8. Mail-in ballots can be requested online; to be counted, mail ballots must be received by the chief election officer no later than 8 p.m. on March 11. All in-person voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cherry Creek Hall (3720 Moore Road).

More information about the candidates will be included in the March 1 edition of the Alberni Valley News.

For more information about the byelection, visit the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca/2023byelection.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in Cobble Hill arrest
Next story
12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Just Posted

The four candidates for the Cherry Creek byelection. Clockwise from top left: Darren DeLuca, Jen Smith, Mike Sparrow and Tom Verbrugge. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Four candidates declared for Cherry Creek byelection

Joyce Bergen is offering free tax services for seniors and low income earners. <ins>(SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)</ins>
Free tax service available for low income earners in Port Alberni

Minnie Paterson’s gold medal is on display at the Alberni Valley Museum for Heritage Week. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Museum presents new exhibit on West Coast heroine Minnie Paterson

The Steadies will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni