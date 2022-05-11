A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Four hospitalized after Victoria driver hits pedestrian then crashes into Red Cross

Driver, two passengers and pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday after a driver crashed into a pedestrian, other vehicles and Victoria’s Canadian Red Cross Society building.

The driver was travelling southbound on Quadra Street around 4:30 p.m. before hitting two vehicles and striking a pedestrian, VicPD said in a Wednesday morning update. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver crashed into the Red Cross building on the southeast corner of Quadra Street and Fairfield Road.

The driver and two passengers, along with the pedestrian, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police believe the driver was suffering from a medical incident.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as Victoria police closed roads and asked people to avoid the area. The area reopened just before 10 p.m.

