Freedom convoy to converge on Port Alberni on Saturday, April 9

The freedom convoy is coming to Port Alberni this Saturday, April 9.

Dubbed “Alberni Aloha,” the event is part of a series of convoys that have taken place around Vancouver Island in the past few weeks as people protest what they say is government overreach when it comes to health and other mandates. Organizers expect participants to come from all over Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said city officials are aware of the rally. “It was originally planned for Harbour Quay and we made the request that it wasn’t held at Harbour Quay,” she said.

Organizers agreed to move the venue to the parking lots across from Tyee Landing and the former Somass Sawmill. Minions said organizers are also working with the RCMP to develop a plan to bring the convoy in; the city is not involved in those plans.

Organizers have posted on social media that the convoy route was planned “to least inconvenience or interrupt traffic, and is short.”

The convoy intends to come into Port Alberni via Highway 4, proceed down Johnston Road, turn left and follow Stamp Avenue into the Tyee Landing area. Large trucks will be followed by smaller vehicles, will be travelling in the right lane and will have their hazard lights on. Organizers remind participants to give way to emergency vehicles and local traffic.

Groups are organizing from Victoria in the south to Campbell River in the north, and plan to be in Port Alberni at approximately noon. The rally will take place from 12:30–4 p.m. and will include live music, a potluck lunch, a Q&A about what the rally is for, speakers and more.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyCoronavirusPort Albernivancouverisland