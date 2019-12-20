Candles, flowers, notes and other items have been left in a doorway of a building on Third Avenue near Bute Street in Port Alberni, where Julia Amos died on Wednesday night (Dec. 18, 2019) while crossing the street. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

Friends and family mourn Port Alberni woman struck by SUV on Third Avenue

Third Avenue was dark and rainy at the time of the accident

Friends and family in Port Alberni are mourning the loss of a young woman who died Wednesday, Dec. 18 while crossing Third Avenue mid-block between Bute and Burde streets.

Julia Amos was hit by an oncoming SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Bystanders performed CPR while waiting for first responders, RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

“Sadly, the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries at the scene.” The RCMP did not identify the person involved, but members of Amos’s family confirmed she was the victim in the accident.

Amos was not in a marked crosswalk as she crossed Third Avenue between Bute and Burde streets, Hayden said. Third Avenue is a four-lane main thoroughfare connecting north and south Port Alberni. It was dark and raining at the time. The SUV had been travelling northbound when the accident happened.

READ: Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with police, Hayden said. “The driver was not impaired and was not injured in the collision.”

A memorial was created by Amos’s family and friends in a doorway close to the area where she died on Wednesday. Tealight candles were lit, and flowers, notes and stuffed animals placed to remember who she was.

One man stopped at the memorial and bowed his head before continuing to walk down the sidewalk on Third Avenue. He said he didn’t know her; “I just wanted to pay my respects.”

Numerous people shared their condolences on social media following the accident, including Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions.

“I was so saddened to hear the news of the tragedy in our community tonight,” Minions posted on Facebook. She responded to criticism from people that the crosswalk at Bute Street on Third Avenue is poorly lit, as well as others.

“Improved pedestrian safety is a key initiative in council’s strategic plan and given the number of accidents this week and now this tragic loss, I know this will be a topic of conversation in the coming days. But for now, we would like to focus our thoughts on the family, friends and loved ones of the woman lost (Wednesday) evening.

“My deepest condolences go out to all the people who will be struggling with this loss so close to the holidays.”

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police to contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment at 250-723-2424.


Family and friends have erected a memorial for Julia (Julie) Amos in a doorway of a building on Third Avenue near where Amos died while attempting to cross the street mid-block on Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019). It was dark and raining at the time. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

Most Read