A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Fuel shortages, inclement weather disrupting Canadian North’s High Arctic flights

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic

An airline that services Canada’s North says an ongoing fuel shortage at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations.

Canadian North first announced fuel shortages at airports in Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord in Nunavut two weeks ago.

As a result, the airline said there were fewer seats available on flights to those communities and some cargo shipments could be delayed as planes had to carry more fuel.

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic.

It says its customer contact centre has been experiencing a higher than average call volume because of the travel disruptions.

The airline says it is working with the fuel available to move as many passengers and as much freight as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
85 charges recommended against Island suspect in multiple frauds
Next story
Quebec election: Gun control advocates to sound out parties on handgun ban, buybacks

Just Posted

A black bear spotted on Fawn Rd. Sept. 12, 2020. It damaged a plum tree and ate all of its fruit. (Submitted photo)
EDITORIAL: Bears aren’t Disney animals

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performing one of her latest singles, Fingers Crossed, on the Extended Play Stage at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards, Aug. 28. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith performs at MTV Video Music Awards

Abbeyfield residents of 2022 pose for a picture. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield celebrates 20 years in Port Alberni

Ted Eeftink of Ucluelet gazes out the window of Angel Flight pilot Bruce Burley’s Cessna C210) on the way to Boundary Bay Airport and cancer treatment in Vancouver. (PHOTO COURTESY BRUCE BURLEY)
Angels take flight over Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image