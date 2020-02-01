Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Supporters of Cowichan’s popular Russell Farms Market, which was heavily damaged by flood water after Friday night’s rainstorm, have started a fundraiser.

Set up by Chemainus’s Alexis Puttick, the GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000. Puttick is good friends with the market’s co-owners Vanesse Bournazel and her mom France.

“France said when she went inside, she could see that a lot of their produce and goods are destroyed. They have multiple coolers and freezers as well that will need to be replaced,” Puttick explained. “The market is still very much under water, it’s hard to tell the full damages at this point.”

All Puttick knows is she needs to help.

SEE RELATED: State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

READ ALSO: Flooding has closed several roads in Cowichan Valley

“Our favorite neighborhood market has been heavily damaged due to the floods currently happening in the Cowichan Valley,” said the page. “This market is a huge part of our community, supporting many local farms and businesses. The owners are absolutely devastated.”

The fundraiser page noted the insurance deductible is $10,000 and that’s not including other costs that insurance might cover.

“This business was hit by the Dec. 20, 2018 wind storm and they are still recovering from that,” said the family. “Lets take off some of the burden from our beloved market and pull together some funds to help.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations
Next story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Bamfield Road closed, flood warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley Landfill closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road

Port Alberni moves closer to Third Avenue beautification project

Preferred option carries minimum $1-million price tag, would promote pedestrian and bicycle traffic

Longtime Hupacasath First Nation chief arrested

Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Lack of communication deemed a hole in ACRD’s emergency planning

ACRD hears six recommendations from researcher to improve emergency messaging

Heavy rainfall could spell flooding for Somass, Stamp Rivers near Port Alberni

BC River Forecast Centre issues high streamflow advisory for all of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Store in Victoria area bans paparazzi to curb royal frenzy

Store owner Rosemary Scott says Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle deserve privacy

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Malahat mudslide slowed southbound traffic through Goldstream

Crews cleared the lane just before 3 p.m. Saturday

Most Read