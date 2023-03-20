Fundraiser set up for ‘incredible person’ as Sooke police investigate suspicious death

An online fundraiser has been started to help out the family of Mike Leier, whose body was found near Sooke last weekend in a suspicious death that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is now investigating. (Heather Leier photo)

An online fundraiser has been started to help out the family of Mike Leier, whose body was found near Sooke last weekend in a suspicious death that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is now investigating.

Sooke RCMP and the British Columbia Ambulance Service responded to the 8500 block of West Coast Rd. at about 9:45 p.m. last Sunday when a man was reported to need medical assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and paramedics found that the man had died, with investigators determining that he suffered his injuries in a remote wilderness near Jordan River.

VIIMCU is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Sooke RCMP.

Since that was announced, the man has been identified as 42-year-old Mike Leier, a husband and father of two.

“I have set up this gofundme to support my best friend and her two small children while they navigate through these difficult times,” wrote Tatiana Ellis in the fundraising post. “Her husband and father to her two children had suddenly passed. The community has lost such an incredible person, he was a husband, father, friend and a son. He will be missed dearly and has left such an impact on so many people’s hearts. We are raising money to help support daily costs, childcare, funeral arrangements and help alleviate the financial stress of the family at this time.”

The investigation is still in its infancy, but police have no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat or risk to the general public, says Sgt. Chris Manseau with the B.C. RCMP.

The public can expect to see an increase in police activity in the area of Sooke and Otter Point over the next few days while the investigation takes place

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Victoria man charged in cold case murder after senior killed, $30K in savings spent

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Sooke