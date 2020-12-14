Fundraisers set up to help 75-year-old Cowichan Valley fire victim

Two fundraisers have been set up to help Edna Cuthbert after a devastating fire claimed her home on Dec. 8. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A pair of fundraisers have been set up to help a Cowichan Valley woman who lost her home in a fire last week.

Edna Cuthbert, 75, escaped the blaze that destroyed her house on Eleanor Street, south of Duncan, in the early hours of Dec. 8. Her son, John, also got out safely, and her dog, Lucy, was rescued by firefighters.

According to Cuthbert’s friend, Agnes Martin, all she managed to get out with was the nightgown she was wearing. Her car was also burned in the fire.

“She didn’t even have shoes,” Martin noted.

Cuthbert didn’t have insurance, either. Now friends and family are trying to help her get back on her feet again.

“We are slowly getting her clothes and medication,” Martin said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started under the name “Cuthbert House fire – total loss” and an account has also been set up at Island Return-It in Duncan with the number 519.

Dairy Queen has already chipped in $1,125 to help out.

“That was very awesome of them,” Martin commented.

Cuthbert is currently staying with her nephew. She had been staying with her daughter, but a medical condition prevents her from navigating the stairs in her daughter’s house. Cuthbert also needed a place where her dog could stay with her.

