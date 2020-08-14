Garbage truck knocks down lamp post onto pickup in north Nanaimo

A lamp post in a parking lot on Dickinson Road crashed onto his truck the afternoon of Aug. 14. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A man escaped serious injury this afternoon after a street light was knocked down onto his truck in a north Nanaimo parking lot.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Hydro crews were called out to the Dickinson Crossing plaza mall at around 1:45 p.m. Friday to respond to the incident in between Tim Hortons and Dairy Queen, near Portsmouth and Dickinson roads.

According to police on scene, it appears a waste disposal truck hit the lamp standard, which then fell onto the Toyota pickup.

Lorne Forrest, the truck’s owner, was no worse for the wear.

“I’m fine. I have a little cut, a little scrape on my elbow, that’s all,” said Forrest. “I initially heard the first bang and then I looked around and the next one [was when the lamp post] came down on my truck. I didn’t see it. I’m OK, but I have to get the truck fixed.”

The electricity had to be shut down before the truck could be towed away.

Forrest, a retired firefighter, said he has never witnessed anything like that before.

#TrafficAlert. Part of parking lot off Dickinson Rd, between Tim Hortons and DQ in #Nanaimo, closed off as lamp post has fallen on truck. pic.twitter.com/9qrM8wtctu — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) August 14, 2020



