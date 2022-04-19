Prices at the pump hit 201.9 across Greater Victoria April 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Gas prices across Greater Victoria surge past $2 a litre – again

2022 brings a season of record-breaking gas prices

Gas is back above the $2 mark on southern Vancouver Island.

Drivers in the Greater Victoria area awoke to most stations posting a 201.9 cents per litre price Tuesday morning (April 19).

The jump doesn’t break any records, as the high remains at 208.9 from March’s record-breaking run.

On March 2, gas prices leapt 15 cents from 179.9 to 194.9 cents per litre in Greater Victoria, setting a new record. Less than a week later, prices surmounted the previously unimaginable $2 mark to hit 208.9 cents per litre at most stations.

According to gasbuddy.com, common prices around the Island Tuesday morning included:

  • Duncan: $1.94.9
  • Nanaimo: $1.87.9
  • Port Alberni: $1.89.9
  • Courtenay: $1.86.9
  • Campbell River: $1.86.9

