Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

