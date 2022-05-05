RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘We deserve to be here’: Dozens mark Red Dress Day in Vancouver

Just Posted

Gerrie Pavan has prepared dozens of plants<ins>—such as the red valarian, angelica and raspberry cane she’s holding—</ins> for the Mt. Klitza Garden Club’s annual plant sale, coming up Saturday, May 7 at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Mt. Klitsa Garden Club annual plant sale returns to Rollin Art Centre

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road in 2021. This year, the book sale will return to the Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Book sale fundraiser returns this weekend

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club waltzes

Hesquiaht artist Naas being interviewed for Creative Coast’s new podcast. (PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVECOAST.CA)
Workshop gives central Vancouver Island artists a hand up with digital technology