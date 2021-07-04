Gisele Levesque is seen in an undated handout photo. Levesque, a resident at the CHSLD Saint-Antoine senior’s home who was the first person in Canada to be vaccinated, has died. She was 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Capital Integrated University Centre of Health and Social Services, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Gisele Levesque is seen in an undated handout photo. Levesque, a resident at the CHSLD Saint-Antoine senior’s home who was the first person in Canada to be vaccinated, has died. She was 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Capital Integrated University Centre of Health and Social Services, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Gisele Lévesque, first Canadian to receive COVID vaccine, has died

The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus

A Quebec woman who was the first person in Canada to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has died.

Gisele Lévesque, 89, died on June 28 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the public health authority in Quebec City.

In a statement, the health authority says her death was not related to COVID-19.

Lévesque received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Dec. 14 at the CHSLD St-Antoine, a long-term care home in Quebec City.

The health authority says she was the first Canadian to be inoculated in the country.

The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control
Next story
Tory MP fighting gay ‘blood ban’ says Parliament could have worked ‘better’ on C-6

Just Posted

A fire at the end of Clayton Road in Cherry Creek is now classified as “under control.” (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control

Keneesha Bordian was surprised to walk into her south Port Alberni backyard and spot a cougar seeking shade underneath a hedge. (PHOTO COURTESY KENEESHA BORDIAN)
Cougar spotted lounging under cedar hedge in Port Alberni neighbourhood

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

A decorated school float from May 1958, with the words “”Jr. Council”, “Cheerleaders”, “Totem Tour”, “Track”, “ADSS”, “Spring Prom”, is seen with the river in the background, a few parked cars and people at the side of the road. At least six young people are riding on the float. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12838 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Prom 1958 in the Alberni Valley