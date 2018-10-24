GoFundMe for children of Ben Kilmer steadily rising

Cobble Hill man misisng since May found last week in remote area outside of Duncan

A campaign to raise money for Ben Kilmer’s children has been started to help pay for their education. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a missing Vancouver Island man whose remains were found last week has reached more than half its goal, raising $2,290 in the 23 hours since it first went live.

Ben Kilmer, a Cobble Hill husband and father of two, was first reported missing May 16, spurning search efforts that went Island-wide.

A hiker came across his remains Oct. 17 in a remote area of Duncan near the Chemainus River.

Confirming the news in a release Wednesday, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have ruled out foul play and no further details have been released.

The GoFundMe, created by Ryan Corry of the Cowichan Valley, is to establish an education fund for Kilmer’s young son and daughter.

“Ben was a determined provider for his family, caring for their needs above all else,” it reads on the fundraising page. “He was particularly dedicated toward building a bright future for his two children by ensuring regular contributions toward their education.”

The Kilmer family also released a statement Wednesday, saying;

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Ben Kilmer was found on October 17, 2018, in a remote area of Duncan, British Columbia.

Since May 16, 2018, we as a community have searched and prayed for Ben’s safe return. We want to express our gratitude now for the immense love and support from across Vancouver Island by the Province of British Columbia and well beyond those borders.

“As we take this time away from the public eye to grieve, we ask for privacy and respect from the media and the general public. It is our sincere wish that this be honoured.”

