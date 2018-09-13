Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Fall is still more than a week away but drivers on some B.C. highways might feel like winter is already arriving.

In a special weather statement Thursday morning, Environment Canada said a cold front crossing 100 Mile and South Thompson regions could turn into two centimetres of snowfall at higher elevations.

READ MORE: Lakecity sees its first dusting of snow… In September

Flurries are likely to blanket roads in higher elevations through the day, first over Bebgie Summit along Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House and near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway, the national forecaster said.

Motorists are reminded to take extra caution while driving through the mountains as unpredictable weather can suddenly change.

Light dusting of snow near Nazko. (Samantha Alec/Contributed)

Snow falling in 100 Mile House Thursday, Sept. 13.

Many south-central B.C. communities started the day with a skiff of snow after residents in the northeast saw back-to-back snowfalls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect along the Alberta/B.C. boundary, with Environment Canada advising that as much as 15 centimetres will add to accumulations already blanketing Jasper and Banff national parks.

With files from The Canadian Press

