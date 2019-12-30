Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Two “birds” were spotted on the Okanagan Highway near Peachland.

A small vehicle with two occupants was captured by Google’s Street View Car along the highway near Hardy Street and uploaded to Google Maps.

Now, until the Street View Car returns for updated photographs, the two will be seen flipping the cameras off in jest for several frames.

Alisha Proctor shared the image to Kelowna’s Rant and Rave page on Dec. 30, 2019.

“This just made my day,” she said. “It’s on my bucket list to show up on Google Maps Street View.”

“Who dis?” she asked.

Follow the small red car with a white hood on Google Street View here.

READ MORE: Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

READ MORE: Fire forces parents and children from their homes

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019
Next story
Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Just Posted

Alberni Midget Bulldogs take bronze at home tournament

Recreational tournament held at Alberni Valley Multiplex from Dec. 27-30

How to ring in the new year in Port Alberni

Two different events celebrate the arrival of 2020 on Jan. 1

Faulty welds caused ammonia leak at Alberni Valley Multiplex: TSBC report

Arena patron, not city officials, advised Technical Safety BC of leak

Two options exist for Christmas tree chipping in Port Alberni this year

Alberni Fish and Game Club taking trees by donation as well as city in 2019

Arrowview Hotel demolition makes progress

DJ Excavating will raze the remainder in next few weeks, says owner

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Most Read