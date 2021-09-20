UPDATE: Gord Johns projected victorious in Courtenay-Alberni riding with 76% of polls reporting

NDP candidate Gord Johns went into the 2021 federal election seeking his third term as Member of Parliament for the Courtenay-Alberni riding. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Black Press Media is projecting New Democrat Party candidate and incumbent Gord Johns to be re-elected for a third term in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

Johns fought off a spirited challenge from Conservative Party of Canada candidate Mary Lee – who held a brief lead early on in the returns – with Liberal candidate Susan Farlinger a distant third.

With 76 per cent of the polls reporting, Johns holds a 5,289-vote lead, accounting for 44.4 per cent of the votes. Lee is second, at 12,627 votes (31.3% ) and Farlinger sits third, with5,282 votes (13.1%).

Green Party candidate Susanne Lawson has 2,273 votes (5.6%); People’s Party of Canada candidate Robert Eppich has 2,203 votes (5.5%); and Marxist Leninist candidate Barbara Biley has 73 votes (0.2%).

Farlinger said that while the local result is not surprising, she’s happy to see her party will return to power, nationally.

“I think any party in government would wish for a majority government, but I’m very happy that the Liberal Party is doing well,” she said on Monday evening. “I think that overall, the policies that the Liberal Party has put forward and the government has put in place are really the only ones that I’m personally comfortable with – which is a strong recognition of the challenges in front of us with climate change, the performance in the pandemic and the need for reconciliation, which is enormous in this riding.”

She also congratulated Johns on his victory, and thanked her fellow candidates for a good, clean campaign.

“I’m not surprised that (Johns) is doing well,” said Farlinger. “He’s a decent fellow. I think my fellow candidates have done a great job, and I feel like we’ve done a good campaign here, too.”

Election 2021