Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government bans import of handguns

Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News

Previous story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

Just Posted

Blake Timothy, 6, left, Gabriel Burney, 5, Teagan Eyford and Blaike Eyford, 9 prepare their spot to watch the Sunset Cinema outdoor movie at Bob Dailey Stadium on July 17, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Outdoor movie a big draw for Port Alberni audiences

Port Alberni taekwondo black belt master, Warren Lee, right, receives his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Miami from Royce Gracie, making Lee one of only four black belts in Canada under Royce Gracie. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Royce Gracie returns to Dragon Martial Arts in Port Alberni for weekend workshop

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Ksyden Jasken broke onto the Alberni Valley tyee Club leaderboard in the juniors category at the end of July 2022 with a 12.9-pound chinook caught with bait at Ten Mile Point. (ALBERNI VALLEY TYEE CLUB PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s 2022 ladder season ramps up as chinook start running