Weapons and ammunition seized from the Langley property in November 2017. (Vancouver Police)

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

The B.C. government is trying to seize a Langley property where guns, grenades, and stolen cars were found three years ago, claiming the farm is the proceeds of crime.

A civil forfeiture lawsuit filed on April 22 in B.C. Supreme Court claims the property and mobile home at 4096 240th Street, just off Fraser Highway, were the “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity.”

Crimes allegedly associated with the home include drug production, possession of proceeds of crime and of stolen property, possession of unauthorized guns and body armour, and money laundering.

Police became interested in the property on Nov. 13, 2017 when members of the Vancouver Police Department tailed a stolen Infiniti to the property, and also spotted a stolen BMW on the site.

The BMW and a Dodge Ram pickup with stolen plates were later followed to various locations in Abbotsford.

A search warrant on Nov. 14 turned up seven stolen vehicles on the property or in outbuildings.

Police also discovered a passenger van that contained three M-16 rifles, five handguns, and four other firearms, along with 16 licence plates, four balaclavas and a mask, 10 rounds of ammunition and four more boxes of ammo, and an empty magazine wit a 27-round capacity.

A follow-up search of the manufactured home the next day turned up a 518-plant marijuana grow op (more than a year before commercial marijuana was legalized), two grenades, more balaclavas, body armour, a silencer, and 625 rounds of ammunition.

Seven people were arrested in the raids, but it is unclear if anyone was charged.

READ MORE: Police seize explosives, guns, marijuana from Langley farmhouse

There were two medical marijuana production licenses attached to the property, but for just 88 plants each.

The government claims the medical licenses were “a sham” and the marijuana there was being produced for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the allegations made in the statement of claim have been tested in court. The defendants have not yet filed a response to the government’s statement of claim.

The owners, sister and brother Sunita Devi Sharma and Davinder Kumar Sharma, and their father Sewak Pal Sharma, either knew of the illegal activity or were “wilfully blind,” the government claims.

“The defendants did not have sufficient legitimate income to have acquired and maintained the property and the manufactured home,” the claim says.

Some or all of the money used to acquire the property was the proceeds of either crime, or of tax evasion, the claim says.

The 16-acre site is farm property, and despite its size it was assessed at a value of just $238,380 by B.C. Assessment in its last review.

The government can attempt to seize property and items that are allegedly the proceeds of crime, even if no criminal charges have been laid or proved against the owners.

B.C. gang problemCops and CourtsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Four fire departments called out to help extinguish blaze

ARTS AROUND: Comedy show postponed to 2021

Comedian Ron James has rescheduled his spring tour for 2021 due to COVID-19

Seed money helps Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ‘garden packs’ grow

Groups partner to promote local growing, food security on Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley News wins BCYCNA awards

General excellence, writing and multimedia awards on our list

COVID-19 ends Alberni Athletics’ year of provincial promise

Girls’ soccer team was poised for return to Island Cup, B.C. finals when season was cut short

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended another for two weeks

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect

Many schools still in use during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Gold River mail flight connects remote west coast communites with supplies

With tourism slashed, Air Nootka’s floatplanes fly essentail supplies to communites

Most Read