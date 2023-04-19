Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

Fire sparked in Strathcona Park

  • Apr. 19, 2023 4:05 p.m.
  • News

Story via Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire in Strathcona Park, the West End of the city.

The blaze is burning on the hillside above the Summit Connector and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been reports of power outages, as well, with BC Hydro reporting almost 4,000 customers are without electricity.

As of 3:10 p.m., it appeared as though firefighters were getting a handle on the blaze, attacking it from homes above and from the West End street access below.

Kamloops Fire Rescue requested support from the BC Wildfire Service, which sent ground crews to the fire.

“Support has been requested. So, we do have some personnel on site supporting them, but they are the lead agency on that fire,” said Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

bcwildfirefirefightersKamloops

