Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)

Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

A 22-year-old Greater Victoria man who died snowboarding on Mount Washington last week has been identified in an online fundraising campaign.

Tristan Alexander was snowboarding on an intermediate terrain run during a snowstorm on Jan. 5. He was with four companions but did not meet them at the base of the hill as planned.

He was found by his friends, who assisted in the search. He was unresponsive and despite life-saving measures, did not survive. His was the third death of a skier/snowboarder on the mountain since 2015.

The GoFundMe creator, Vanessa Wylie, writes that Alexander, a former student at Oak Bay High School, was a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him.”

“Tristan was an elite athlete and exemplary student.”

Wylie started the GoFundMe to help the family with unexpected expenses including funeral costs. His family has suffered numerous health crises, she noted.

“It is inconceivable that this wonderful young man who has been such a source of strength and resilience has been taken from them.”

In 2013, Alexander spoke to Black Press Media about his various athletic ventures. Then 14 years old, Alexander was one of two extremely gifted judokas training out of the Victoria Judo Club. He went on to win several gold medals in international judo tournaments. He was also captain of his hockey team and played basketball with the Bay’s junior team.

Martial arts school Kokushikai Judo posted a tribute to Alexander on its Facebook page Jan. 6.

“Knowing you has made me a better person, and you will be missed by everyone Tristan Alexander. It was an honour to have known and trained with you.”

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000.

