Johnathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges including sex-related offences against children and accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

A Greater Victoria nanny in his early thirties has pleaded guilty to possessing and creating child pornography, along with other charges.

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight sex-related offences against children on Friday, July 3.

The charges stem from incidents starting in 2017 when a parent, who employed Robichaud as a nanny, came to Saanich Police to report her sons – both under 10 years old – may have been victims of sexual offences.

In 2018, police laid charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child. During their investigation police uncovered a significant amount of images and videos containing sexually explicit material involving children, and added on additional charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police seek potential victims of alleged bad nanny

“He’s feeling extremely remorseful about this,” said Robichaud’s lawyer, Donald McKay. “He’s trying to understand why these events happened and he wants to make sure they don’t happen again.”

Robichaud lived in Greater Victoria for a significant period of time and had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs.

Names of the underage victims are protected by a publication ban. Robichaud will be in court Sept. 22 to fix a date for sentencing.

READ ALSO: Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan
Next story
Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Search and rescue crews continue to look for missing Black Creek hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

West Coast Hockey Prep Camp returns to Port Alberni, a little smaller

Prep camp owners rolling with COVID-19 changes, including smaller classes

A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s fireboats

Delve into the city’s past with the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives

Vancouver Island communities receive gov’t funding for infrastructure projects

Huu-ay-aht First Nations builds community with $1.8M grant, one among six on Island

Island poets take the mic at July’s virtual Words on Fire in Port Alberni

Jude Neale, Joe Lunchbucket bring distinctly different styles to Quite Determined Literary Road Trip

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

RCMP searching for missing Langford teens in Cowichan Valley

Pair were headed to Lake Cowichan/Youbou area, last heard from in North Cowichan

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

Most Read