Greater Victoria retains one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada

The local unemployment rate remains 2.3 per cent below the national figure of 6.7 per cent

Unemployment in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) rose by 0.2 per cent to 4.4 per cent in October, according to new figures from Statistics Canada.

This figure means that Greater Victoria has the third-lowest unemployment rate in Canada. Quebec City CMA (3.8 per cent) and Ottawa-Gatineau (3.9 per cent) lead Canada in terms of unemployment.

Looking across British Columbia, Kelowna CMA recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent, down one per cent. Vancouver CMA recorded an unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent, down 0.5 per cent. Abbotsford-Mission is heading in the opposite direction with its unemployment rate rising 1.1 per cent to eight per cent.

Overall, unemployment in Canada dropped by 0.2 per cent to 6.7 per cent, a 20-month low and within one per cent of the rate (5.7 per cent) in February 2020 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adjusted unemployment rate, which includes people who wanted a job, but did not look for one, stood at 8.7 per cent, the lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic.

The figures reflect labour market conditions during the week of October 10 to 16.

