GNS senior and primary schools are closed early for March break due to as a member of the school is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Greater Victoria school closes campuses due to potential COVID-19 case

As of Tuesday, both campuses are closed early for spring break

The Glenlyon Norfolk School in Victoria has taken a precautionary measure to close both campuses and all events due to the exposure of someone to Covid-19.

Black Press Media obtained an email sent to parents and members of the GNS community late Monday night explaining the decision, signed by head of school Glenn Zederayko.

The decision is based on one member of the school that traveled recently and then spent time in class this week but is ill, and with symptoms that have not been ruled out as COVID-19.

As of Monday B.C. had 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, an elderly resident in home care.

A spokesperson for the school said there is no additional information at the moment but that more will be released later, though they would not say when.

tweet

The email read: “This evening, we learned that a member of the GNS community who has been in the school for a significant period of time this past week is ill and, based on their travel history, has been advised by their physician to self-quarantine at home, to await the results of a COVID-19 test. While their doctor advises that the risk is limited, we have made the difficult decision to close the school early for spring break beginning Tuesday, March 10 out of an abundance of caution.”

READ MORE: Freeland asks provinces, territories for COVID-19 readiness plans amid 78 virus cases

For now, the school is treating it as an early closure for spring break.

The email further explains a need to maintain “a sense of calm for our students, staff and the larger community.”

“We will be deep cleaning both campuses over March break with an intensive treatment and plan to resume classes as scheduled following spring break on Tuesday, March 31,” said the email.

The closure applies to all sporting events, special events, field trips, and clubs for the remainder of the week at both campuses.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

sd61

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults
Next story
Greater Victoria high school cancels classes Tuesday after bomb threat

Just Posted

‘Queen of the Fiddle’ takes on ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni

Natalie MacMaster has received a 2020 JUNO Award nomination for her newest album

San Group’s remanufacturing plant takes shape in Port Alberni

New sawmill could start up in March, reman plant is behind schedule

Port Alberni’s aquarium to get reprieve

City of Port Alberni gifts three months’ rent to help volunteers re-group

Port Alberni woman’s needlepoint is out of this world

Maggie Hansford is still looking for a home for her NASA-inspired artwork

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Greater Victoria high school cancels classes Tuesday after bomb threat

Police on scene, SD61 expected to provide further updates

Greater Victoria school closes campuses due to potential COVID-19 case

As of Tuesday, both campuses are closed early for spring break

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Most Read