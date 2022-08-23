Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Prices further north on Vancouver Island have yet to follow suit

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Gas prices are on the rise.

Some stations across Greater Victoria are still sticking to yesterday’s price of 184.9 cents per litre but others jumped overnight to 196.9.

GasBuddy is reporting the lowest price in the region at 180.9 cents per litre in Langford at Costco. Prices go up from there with other stations ranging in price from 184.9, 192.9 and 196.9 cents per litre.

The hike has yet to make its way north. GasBuddy reports the following common lows as of Tuesday morning:

Duncan: $1.79.9

Nanaimo: $1.83.9

Port Alberni: $1.84.9

Courtenay: $1.83.9

Campbell River: $1.80.9

The Courtenay Costco is reporting the lowest pricest of the communities polled, $1.76.9

ALSO READ: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Gas prices