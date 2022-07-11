Ground radar probe underway at former Alberni Indian Residential School site

Tseshaht First Nation says GeoScan work will take about two weeks

A leftover building still stands on the Alberni Indian Residential School site on Tseshaht First Nation territory near Port Alberni. The nation started a ground penetrating radar scan of the site on July 11, 2022 and expect work to continue for two weeks. (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)

Warning: Information in this article may be triggering for some people.

The first phase of scanning for unmarked graves has begun on the grounds of a former residential school near Port Alberni.

The Tseshaht First Nation says the project at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School began Monday, July 11 and will take about two weeks.

Children from at least 100 First Nations across British Columbia attended the school while it operated from 1900 to 1973, according to a Tseshaht history of AIRS.

GeoScan, a company with experience carrying out ground-penetrating radar scans at other former residential schools, will conduct the work in co-ordination with the First Nation and with cultural protocols in mind, the Nation said. Ground-penetrating radar is a form of remote sensing used to map under the ground’s surface. It sends electromagnetic waves into the ground at different frequencies: soil layers and objects below the surface reflect these waves, which are then recorded by the ground-penetrating radar scanner. It is not an x-ray of the land: it is a minimally intrusive way to map the site, according to the Nation.

Similar investigations are being done at former residential schools across Canada, following the discovery of what were believed to be more than 200 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. more than a year ago.

“We recognize this work may be difficult for our people and those who carry memories connected to residential schools,” Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor Ken Watts said in a statement. “Together we are working to find answers from the past and bring truth to the present.”

RELATED: Alberni Valley reacts to residential school discovery

RELATED: Tseshaht First Nation receives $1M for residential school research

A project team named ?uu?atumin yaqckwiimitqin (Doing It For Our Ancestors) was struck earlier this year, including survivors, ha’wiih (hereditary chiefs), Tseshaht council and others “to ensure the project is grounded in values and culture,” Watts noted. The team has also created a wellness-focused system of support for those who need it.

“Each one of us is impacted and may feel many emotions as this work is done throughout our territories,” Watts said. “Our ancestors have guided us to this point and are with us today as we reflect on the sacred work that has begun.”

Members of the Tseshaht First Nation spent Monday focusing on cultural protocols.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, whose office is on the site being scanned, will close its office between July 11-13 out of respect. Some staff will be working remotely, and the office will re-open July 14.

Scanning is expected to take two weeks. Vehicle traffic is restricted to the area, and a no-fly zone for drones and other aircraft has been implemented for the site, Watts said.

Watts said a formal announcement with results of the scan will be released once some time is taken to analyze the findings.

Anyone needing support may call the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free at 1-800-721-0066 or 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-925-4419. Healing and support for local survivors, elders and Tseshaht members is available from Linda Pelech, 250-242-0114.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousPort Alberniresidential schools