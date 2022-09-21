Group wants to restore Dry Creek estuary in Port Alberni

An off-shoot group from AV Transition Town hopes to persuade Port Alberni city council to reclaim the Somass lands as estuary.
The Dry Creek Restoration Group has been working on a vision for the Somass lands since the city announced they were purchasing the lands, spokesperson Chris Alemany said. This Saturday, Sept. 24, group members are planning to lead a walkabout around the Somass lands to explain what they would like to see. Interested parties are asked to meet at Tyee Landing prior to 2 p.m., when the walk will begin.
The City of Port Alberni has issued requests for expressions of interest for the 73-acre parcel that formerly housed Somass sawmill.
For more info visit the AV Transition Town at www.avtransitiontown.org/restoredrycreek.