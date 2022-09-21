The areas noted in yellow are the five properties included in the sale of the Somass Sawmill to the City of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The areas noted in yellow are the five properties included in the sale of the Somass Sawmill to the City of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Group wants to restore Dry Creek estuary in Port Alberni

Walkabout happening on Sept. 24, 2022

An off-shoot group from AV Transition Town hopes to persuade Port Alberni city council to reclaim the Somass lands as estuary.

The Dry Creek Restoration Group has been working on a vision for the Somass lands since the city announced they were purchasing the lands, spokesperson Chris Alemany said. This Saturday, Sept. 24, group members are planning to lead a walkabout around the Somass lands to explain what they would like to see. Interested parties are asked to meet at Tyee Landing prior to 2 p.m., when the walk will begin.

The City of Port Alberni has issued requests for expressions of interest for the 73-acre parcel that formerly housed Somass sawmill.

Alemany said the Dry Creek Restoration group intends to submit an expression of interest to the city “in the coming weeks.”

“We are not an anti-development or anti-industry group. We don’t want to push anything away but rather re-grow, with restoration and renewal, something that can help our community flourish even more than ever before,” Alemany said.

For more info visit the AV Transition Town at www.avtransitiontown.org/restoredrycreek.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One person taken to hospital after highway crash in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The areas noted in yellow are the five properties included in the sale of the Somass Sawmill to the City of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Group wants to restore Dry Creek estuary in Port Alberni

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Parhars pick up men’s golf game of the day

The Shineolas will perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Sept. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Shineolas plan to bring a good time to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Diane Goddard ran in the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the late Ken and Mary Goddard and Avis and Rudy Johanson. She finished first in the 2K run. She is seen here with her grandson Liam Goddard, age 11 months, and her dog Sidney. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Terry Fox Run returns to Port Alberni for 42nd year