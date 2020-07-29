Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

A man was arrested after an alleged assault with a weapon, and guns, ammo and military-grade mortars were found at his home, say police.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to a report of an assault at a residence in north Nanaimo on Tuesday night.

“It was alleged that during the assault, a firearm was brandished toward the victim,” noted the release.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a vehicle, and just after 8 p.m., RCMP located the vehicle parked outside the suspect’s home in the same part of town.

“Using a loudhailer to communicate with the individual, the male walked out of the home and was arrested without incident,” the release noted.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said during a search of the home today, July 29, police found eight improperly stored firearms as well as ammunition and “military-grade munitions such as mortars.” He said the munitions appear to be inert, but said Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called to the home to secure the munitions and dispose of them safely.

The 37-year-old suspect was held in cells overnight and investigators say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The male victim of the assault did not require hospital care, O’Brien said.

