Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

A man was arrested after an alleged assault with a weapon, and guns, ammo and military-grade mortars were found at his home, say police.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to a report of an assault at a residence in north Nanaimo on Tuesday night.

“It was alleged that during the assault, a firearm was brandished toward the victim,” noted the release.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a vehicle, and just after 8 p.m., RCMP located the vehicle parked outside the suspect’s home in the same part of town.

“Using a loudhailer to communicate with the individual, the male walked out of the home and was arrested without incident,” the release noted.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said during a search of the home today, July 29, police found eight improperly stored firearms as well as ammunition and “military-grade munitions such as mortars.” He said the munitions appear to be inert, but said Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called to the home to secure the munitions and dispose of them safely.

The 37-year-old suspect was held in cells overnight and investigators say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The male victim of the assault did not require hospital care, O’Brien said.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Lotto Max ticket purchased in Nanaimo wins $500K


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production
Next story
‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

ALBERNI GOLF: Rasmussen scores hole in one

50 men teed it up for the two man best ball

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre to hold artisan market

Market on Aug. 8 will also be a ‘mini book sale’

VALLEY SENIORS: Learning a second language has a number of benefits

Port Alberni Sunshine Club offers free Spanish lessons for seniors

Vancouver Island fire departments to hold service for fallen firefighter

Sproat Lake volunteer firefighter Lt. Ron Suits died at the scene of a barn fire on July 16

Alberni Valley Bulldogs speak in support of big screen at multiplex

Club suffered a ‘six-figure loss’ during the 2019-2020 season

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Guns and military-grade munitions found in home after assault suspect arrested in Nanaimo

37-year-old man arrested after alleged assault with a weapon Tuesday

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

Blueberry crops in B.C. were among those most affected by limited pollination

Canada agrees to tax homegrown wine in trade settlement

The change is expected to occur by June 30, 2022

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

Most Read