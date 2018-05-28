Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky was killed more than five years ago. Today (May 28) her half-brother Matthew Joseph Pernosky entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. / File photo

A man, accused of killing his half-sister, has entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder.

Matthew Joseph Pernosky, was in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster today, charged with with second-degree murder, as well as charges of indignity to a body by having sexual contact with and disposing of the body of his half-sister, Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 21. It is expected that the indignity charges will be stayed at that time.

According to Crown counsel, Rachel Pernosky’s family will provide victim impact statements at the hearing.

It has been more than five years since Rachel Pernosky’s body was discovered in steep terrain in Chilliwack.

She was 18 years old when she was reported missing on March 16, 2013. The mother of one was last seen at her home on Kite Street in Mission.

Police, search and rescue members, and volunteers began looking for her and, three days later, Rachel’s body was found in Chilliwack, near Old Orchard Road.

At the time, police said they believed the attack was not random.

On June 27, 2016, after a three-year investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, along with the Mission RCMP, announced that there was sufficient evidence to support homicide-related charges against Rachel’s estranged half-brother.

At that time, RCMP S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the suspect was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.