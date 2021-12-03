Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Crews have removed a large willow tree at Lake Avenue Dog Park, locally known as Mushroom Beach, after it was set on fire early Friday morning (Dec. 3).

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. by area residents.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said residents reported a group of people, including a partially nude woman, gathered by a fire near the tree to keep warm.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread inside of the willow tree. The tree continued to produce smoke as crews from Action Tree Service worked to remove it. The Kelowna Fire Department was on scene to douse the tree before it was cut down.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Kelowna RCMP have concluded their investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP prepare for crack down on impaired driving

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on West Kelowna sidewalk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ArsonfireKelowna

Previous story
Disease specialist says COVID-19 testing better than travel ban ‘whack-a-mole’
Next story
98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

Just Posted

Qualicum Beach goaltender Jackson Glassford, who plays for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, was in December 2019 ranked 22nd by NHL Central Scouting. (BLACK PRESS PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade goaltender Jackson Glassford

Port Alberni RCMP and other first responders attend the scene of an incident on Fourth Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bystanders who came to aid of man in medical distress receive RCMP praise

Farmers in training work the land at the Shelter Farm, which has received two grants in the past few years from the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant process for 2022

Chinna Reddy Katireddy (right), managing director of Macropus Homes, is working hard to help find Mitch Lowry (left), one of his employees, a rental apartment in the area. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Rental crisis strikes nerve with readers