Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were out searching for a man reported missing in the Dashwood area on July 10, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were out searching for a man reported missing in the Dashwood area on July 10, 2021. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Happy ending as 67-year-old man reported missing on Vancouver Island returns home safe

Search and rescue crews said family, neighbours reported concerns

The search for a 67-year-old man, reported missing in the Dashwood area, had a happy ending on Sunday (July 11).

On July 10, RCMP contacted Arrowsmith Search and Rescue to search for the man.

ASAR manager Ken Neden said the man was reported missing by his family, who were concerned he hadn’t contacted them. His neighbours also reported he biked the trails in the area often and there was concern he may require medical assistance.

Neden said SAR crews from Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Nanaimo joined the search. It was stopped at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, and resumed at 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers reflects on harrowing rescue of man from Little Qualicum River

“At about that time, he made his way home,” said Neden. “He had gone for a hike and it was a bit long. He was in good condition, having spent the night out.”

Neden said Arrowsmith SAR reminds people to let someone know where you are going on any hike or camping trip and when you plan to be back.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Swimming not recommended at several Cowichan Valley beaches due to bacteria levels
Next story
B.C. First Nation to search for unmarked residential school burial grounds in Alert Bay

Just Posted

Victoria developer Chris Le Fevre purchased an empty parking lot in Port Alberni’s uptown and plans to create Woodwards Village, a housing development that will be an homage to a popular department store that once used the lot for parking. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Victoria developer sees housing potential in Port Alberni’s south side

Firefighters in the Alberni Valley are concerned about the elevated fire danger during the heat wave. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
No formal wildfire evacuation plan exists yet for Alberni Valley

Tugboats from Timberrose Ventures prepare to move the decommissioned BC Ferry MV Tenaka from Port Alberni Harbour—where it had been sitting since 2016—to Ucluelet’s harbour June 23, 2021. The tugboat Timber Gale towed the vessel to the west coast. (PHOTO COURTESY TIMBERROSE VENTURES)
Former BC ferry leaves Port Alberni for Ucluelet harbour

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam read the South Island First Nations’ public letter, calling for solidarity and respect and an end to vandalism in the region. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area