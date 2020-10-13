The Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue (popularly referred to as “The Frigstad”). ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue (popularly referred to as “The Frigstad”). ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Harbourview Apartments given 30-day extension for remediation work

Owners appeared before Port Alberni city council to plead their case

Port Alberni city council has granted a 30-day extension to the owner of the Harbourview Apartments after the building was slapped with a remediation order last month.

The owner, Martin Chambers of Folded Hills Farms, attended a virtual council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 after he made a request for council to reconsider the order.

READ MORE: Alberni council takes action against two ‘offensive’ buildings

“Given the ongoing infractions, calls for service and impacts to public health and safety, staff are recommending that council confirm its remedial action requirement,” said manager of community safety Gaylene Thorogood on Tuesday. She also recommended that council give the property owner a 30-day extension to address remediation requirements.

Chambers claimed on Tuesday that most of the damage to the building has been done by one person, who does not live in the apartments.

“Practically speaking, it is impossible to do the work that needs to be done,” Chambers said. “Every time we do anything, within a matter of two or three days it all gets wrecked.”

Chambers explained that he is planning to put armoured cameras around the property, but the delivery of the equipment has been delayed by COVID-19.

Heather, the property manager of the Harbourview Apartments, said that these cameras are necessary to improve the building.

“Until we get the cameras, there’s nothing we can do,” she said. “We have not been able to get ahead at all.”

Mayor Sharie Minions said she was “reluctant” to grant the 30-day extension.

“In the 30 days since we made this order, the garbage outside hasn’t even been cleaned up,” she said. “I’ve been very disappointed every day I drive past the Harbourview Apartments to see nothing done.”

She pointed out that the Port Pub, which was also given a remediation order on the same day, has already seen “significant” improvements.

Councillor Ron Paulson was also reluctant, as this is the second time in two years that the building has come before council.

READ MORE: Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

“If at the end of the 30 days there’s non-compliance, I think we need to move to the next steps,” said Paulson.

Council agreed on Tuesday to grant a 30-day extension to Folded Hills Farms, but made it clear that the city will be taking over if the work hasn’t been done after those 30 days. The motion was approved in a 4-2 vote, with Councillors Cindy Solda and Debbie Haggard voting against it.

“This building has been a blight on our downtown core for years,” Haggard said to Chambers on Tuesday. “I think you’re just making a lot of excuses.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend
Next story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

The Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue (popularly referred to as “The Frigstad”). ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Harbourview Apartments given 30-day extension for remediation work

Owners appeared before Port Alberni city council to plead their case

B.C. man’s diaries reveal glimpse of life when Spanish flu hit

Port Alberni’s David Hooper shares ancestor’s writings from 1918

Two writers featured at virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Next open mic and spoken word event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 14

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs winless on the road over long weekend

Bulldogs fall to Cowichan Valley Capitals twice

BC VOTES 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates discuss forestry and the environment

Provincial election will take place on Oct. 24

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

Over 43,000 customers powerless in Vancouver Island after autumn storm rages

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read